Sacramento man identified as Truckee plane crash victim

James Duncan Harrell, 24, of Sacramento, was identified by the Placer County Sheriff's Office as the victim in Tuesday's crash.

TRUCKEE, Calif. — The Placer County Sheriff's Office identified the man who was killed in a small plane crash near Truckee on Tuesday morning.

Nelson Resendes, a spokesperson at the Placer County Sheriff's Office identified James Duncan Harrell, 24, of Sacramento, as the victim in the crash.

The plane crash left one other person injured. That person was taken to Renown Regional Medical Center in Reno by EMS helicopter, according to a post from the Truckee Tahoe Airport. The last update on their condition was stable.

According to Laura Brown, with the Truckee Fire Protection District, the small plane was downed in an open area behind a neighborhood just before 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 15. Truckee Tahoe Airport said in a Facebook post that the airplane, a Cirrus SR20, landed in a field nose-down.

No homes were damaged by the crash.

Brown said that it is not known at this time where the plane was headed, and the cause of the plane crash is still under investigation.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) arrived about two hours after the crash to begin an investigation and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has been notified. They are still working on determining the cause of the crash.

Cirrus SR20s are single-engine aircraft equipped with a parachute system that can be deployed during an emergency.

