AG: Personal info of California's concealed-carry permit holders was visible online

Attorney General Rob Bonta's office says the information exposed included names, addresses, date of birth, race, criminal history and more.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Attorney General Rob Bonta, the California Department of Justice, and several sheriff’s offices across the region are now warning concealed-carry permit holders some of their personal information was publicly available online.

According to a release from the Office of the Attorney General, the information was available in a spreadsheet after a June 27 update of the portal.

It says the information exposed included names, addresses, date of birth, race, criminal history and more. Financial information and Social Security numbers were not visible, though.

After discovering the data -- which is required to be collected by law -- was publicly available, the California Department of Justice removed it from public view and shut down the dashboard Tuesday morning.

The California Department of Justice is investigating how it happened, and the extent to which information could’ve been exposed from the dashboards.

They’re also working to notify people whose data was exposed, providing them with additional information, and offering credit monitoring services for anyone affected.

The California State Sheriffs’ Association (CSSA) issued an alert after learning about the data breach.

“It is infuriating that people who have been complying with the law have been put at risk by this breach,” wrote CSSA President and Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea. “California’s sheriffs are very concerned about this data breach and the risk it poses to California’s CCW permit holders.”

