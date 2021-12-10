Another round of PG&E shut-offs is expected for roughly 29,000 customers ahead of windy weather

PG&E customers could see their power impacted as soon as Thursday, Oct. 14.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — More Pacific Gas and Electric (PG&E) customers in 20 counties and tribal communities and lands throughout Northern California may be without power later this week

In a news release from PG&E, the windy weather that is expected in the coming days, mixed with "extreme to exceptional drought and extremely dry vegetation" will cause the power company to send out two-day advance notifications to approximately 29,000 customers.

Customers impacted by county:

Butte County: 2163 customers, 176 Medical Baseline customers

Colusa County: 553 customers, 38 Medical Baseline customers

Contra Costa County: 293 customers, 22 Medical Baseline customers

Glenn County: 377 customers, 22 Medical Baseline customers

Kern County: 651 customers, 34 Medical Baseline customers

Lake County: 1774 customers, 116 Medical Baseline customers

Napa County: 3750 customers, 157 Medical Baseline customers

Plumas County: 646 customers, 22 Medical Baseline customers

San Luis Obispo County: 1488 customers, 39 Medical Baseline customers

Santa Barbara County: 209 customers, 7 Medical Baseline customers

Shasta County: 7962 customers, 685 Medical Baseline customers

Sierra County: 976 customers, 31 Medical Baseline customers

Solano County: 1591 customers, 123 Medical Baseline customers

Sonoma County: 1481 customers, 52 Medical Baseline customers

Stanislaus County: 30 customers, 0 Medical Baseline customers

Tehama County: 1986 customers, 161 Medical Baseline customers

Trinity County: 59 customers, 0 Medical Baseline customers

Yolo County: 405 customers, 13 Medical Baseline customers

Yuba County: 2523 customers, 229 Medical Baseline customers

About 70 total customers could be potentially impacted in the tribal areas of Grindstone Rancheria, Mooretown Rancheria, Pitt River Tribes, and Yocha Dehe Wintun Nation, according to PG&E.

The company says customers could see their power impacted as soon as Thursday morning. They point out that this is to "reduce the risk of wildfire from energized power lines."

Yuba County Office of Emergency Services posted on Facebook saying the shut-off is expected to last until early Friday afternoon.

PG&E started restoring power to some of the 25,000 customers impacted by their recent Public Safety Power Shutoffs that happened on Monday, Oct. 11.The planned power outages happened amid high winds and potential wildfire risk. Customers in portions of more than 20 counties were impacted. PG&E expects power for those impacted to be restored Tuesday night.

Customers can also look up their address online to find out if their location is being monitored for the potential safety shutoff at www.pge.com/pspsupdates.

Helpful links from PG&E:

Here's PG&E's interactive map showing areas of current and potential outages. Type in your address to see if you are impacted:

Direct support:

Customers can 211 or text "PSPS" to 211211. PG&E says the free hotline can provide free "local health and social services during PSPS events as well as during natural disasters and other emergencies." Service is proved in English, Spanish, Cantonese and Mandarin. Interpreters are provided for more than 100 languages.

► Stay in the know with wildfire and power shutoff updates. Sign up now for the Daily Blend Newsletter

► GO DEEPER: ABC10's Fire- Power- Money investigation looks at how California’s state government, under Governor Gavin Newsom, responded to PG&E’s deadly crimes by giving the company rewards and protection.

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read 1/9

2/9

3/9

4/9

5/9

6/9

7/9

8/9

9/9 1 / 9