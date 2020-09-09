PG&E begins to restore power on Wednesday after shutting it off to 172,000 customers

PG&E says the majority of its customers should have power restored by the end of the day, after it inspects power lines after its power shutoff.

CALIFORNIA, USA — PG&E has started the process of turning the power back on for 172,000 customers who lost electricity as part of a planned shutoff due to wildfire concerns.

On Wednesday morning, PG&E said the winds slowed and the weather improved enough in the majority of its impacted areas. A 'weather all clear' was given for the Sierra Foothills, Sacramento Valley, Northern Sierra, Elevated North Bay Terrain and Kern County. An all clear is expected in the Northern Sierra region later in the morning.

PG&E says it expects to have power restored for the majority of customers by the end of the day. The electric company cut power to parts of 22 counties as part of what it calls a Public Safety Power Shutoff. The utility orders the outages when it deems the wildfire risk is too high based on weather conditions.

Before PG&E can restore power, its crews need to inspect all the power lines to make sure they are clear of damage or hazards. PG&E says it will have more than 3,000 employees working to inspect 10,750 miles of transmission lines.

Affected counties include Alpine, Amador, Butte, Calaveras, El Dorado, Humboldt, Kern, Lake, Lassen, Mariposa, Napa, Nevada, Placer, Plumas, Shasta, Sierra, Siskiyou, Sonoma, Tehama, Trinity, Tuolumne and Yuba.

Community resource centers will be available during the planned blackouts, where people can charge their items, get information, get water, snacks, and other essentials. A full list of community centers is available on the PG&E website.

PG&E’s equipment has been linked to more than 20 wildfires, including the deadly 2018 Camp Fire, the utility has updates its Public Safety Power Shutoff plan in 2019 to include the de-energization of the big transmission lines during fire-favorable weather conditions.

That means more communities are facing the potential for days-long power shutoffs, as PG&E preemptively shuts off the power, waits for the weather conditions to pass and then inspects every inch of the de-energized lines to make sure it’s safe to turn the power back on.