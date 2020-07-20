Helicopter contracted with PG&E catches fire after emergency landing in Calaveras County

CALAVERAS COUNTY, Calif. — A helicopter, contracted by Pacific Gas & Electric, caught fire after an emergency landing in Calaveras County Monday.
According to a release from PG&E, the helicopter made an emergency landing near San Andreas around 10 a.m. Two PG&E electric troublemen and the pilot were able to get out of the helicopter before it caught fire.
According to the Calaveras County Sheriff, the pilot reported a loss of power immediately before the accident.
The fire was quickly put out and the pilot and two passengers were taken to a local area hospital with minor injuries.
PG&E says they are working closely with first responders to ensure the safety of the area.
The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) have been notified, which is normal for an event involving an aircraft.
