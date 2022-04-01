PG&E customers are on their 9th day without power | Outage maps and updates

Over 22,000 customers are still without power in Nevada, El Dorado, Placer, Sierra, Amador and Calaveras counties as of Tuesday afternoon.

GRASS VALLEY, Calif. — Many PG&E customers are still impacted by power outages in the Sierra division, which includes El Dorado, Nevada, Placer and Sierra counties. Other areas currently impacted by outages include Amador and Calaveras counties.

Some PG&E customers in the Sierra have been without power since Dec. 25. The utility told customers that some could remain without power until Wednesday, Jan. 5. Viewers have also reached out to ABC10 saying they've gotten notifications from PG&E that their power could be restored as late as Jan. 10, 2022.

Answers about when exactly power would come back have been elusive as PG&E continues their assessments of damage and needed repairs in the Sierra. During a YubaNet.com town hall, PG&E said they expect answers by the end-of-day today, Tuesday, Jan. 4. A spokesperson for PG&E confirmed the information with ABC10, as well.

The hazards and damages caused by the historic levels of snow across these Northern California counties have continued to prevent PG&E's ability to assess and repair equipment.

As of Tuesday morning, PG&E had identified more than 1,314 instances of damage in Nevada county alone, including:

307 power poles

590 locations where the conductor or the line needs repair

171 crossarms

70 transformers

PG&E has reached out to more than 100 other utilities for assistance. According to PG&E, they have crews from the City of Roseville, SMUD, Eugene, Ore., Public Service New Mexico, Tillamook and Lower Valley Energy assisting them.

SLTFR crews were busy all night assisting with down power lines and removing trees from the city streets. A big thank... Posted by South Lake Tahoe Fire Rescue on Tuesday, January 4, 2022

Together, they have deployed temporary generation to eleven locations including hospitals, warming centers, and substations.

Outage impact by county

Updated as of Jan. 4 at 10:45 a.m.

Nevada County :10,537



:10,537 El Dorado County : 4,645

: 4,645 Placer County : 4,349

: 4,349 Amador County : 2,383

: 2,383 Sierra County : 644

: 644 Calaveras County: 302

Resources

To find out if your address is included in these outages, visit: pgealerts.alerts.pge.com/outagecenter

To report an outage, visit: pgealerts.alerts.pge.com/outagecenter/report

View PG&E's outage map for the latest update:

