PG&E team among the 'Best of the Best' at the International Lineman's Rodeo

International Lineman's Rodeo offered friendly competition for linemen and an opportunity for them to learn by watching their peers.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Imagine climbing a power pole while holding onto a chicken's egg inside a small bag without breaking it. That was one of the competitions a PG&E linemen team had to do with at the International Lineman's Rodeo.

The International Lineman's Rodeo attracts journeymen and apprentice linemen from across the country.



PG&E sent four teams to participate in the International Lineman's Rodeo. Three of them were sponsored by PG&E and the other one by IBEW 1245, a linesmen union.

Brandon Dance, Dustin Curry and Nicholas Noriega, who competed on the same team, made the journeyman's top 20 of the Best of the Best throughout the four-day event.

The event hosts friendly competitions that include a speed competition and one called the 'hurtman rescue.'

The hurtman rescue simulates the unfortunate event of someone getting hurt while trying to repair the powerlines. This is something that Dance, Curry and Noriega never had to experience while on the job.

"Makes me feel confident that, you know, in case it does happen, to be able to perform the rescue safely and efficiently and quickly to be able to get my brother down and, hopefully, to be able to resuscitate him," Noriega said.

The lineman's rodeo wasn't just about who is the best lineman in the country. Competitors were also able to learn by watching their peers.

"Sometimes you're only taught one way to use a certain type of attachment," Dance said. "You don't realize it could actually be used for other purposes they kind of thought of before."

