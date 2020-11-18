PG&E appoints Patricia K. Poppe as new CEO

PG&E appointed Patricia K. Poppe who has experience in clean energy.

SAN FRANCISCO — Pacific Gas and Electric Corporation [PG&E] announced the appointment of Patricia K. “Patti” Poppe as its newest Chief Executive Officer and member of its Board of Directors and the Board of Directors of Pacific Gas and Electric Company.

Poppe currently serves as President and CEO of CMS Energy Corporation, an investor-owned utility that provides electricity and natural gas to 6.7 million Michigan residents. She will take over for interim PG&E CEO William “Bill” Smith on Jan. 4, 2021.

“Patti is an exceptional leader with the experience, drive, and character to lead PG&E through its next chapter,” Chairmen of PG&E's Board of Directors Robert Flexon said. “She knows the utility industry top to bottom and has a deep understanding of what it takes to provide safe, reliable, affordable, and clean energy to millions of customers."

Flexon said the board hopes Poppe's clean energy experience can help the Northern California's largest utility adapt.

"We all recognize that PG&E must continue to improve, adapt, and become more resilient to the changing climate," Flexon said.

Poppe has 15 years of experience in leadership roles at energy companies in Michigan. She put in place ambitious clean energy plans to reduce emissions, eliminate coal, and increase renewable energy.

“I am honored by this appointment and look forward to working alongside PG&E’s 23,000 employees to deliver for our customers in Northern and Central California,” said Poppe. “As California’s largest utility, PG&E has the privilege of powering one of the world’s largest economies and the opportunity to help lead the state’s clean energy future."

She also worked closely and collaboratively with Michigan regulators in mutual service for the people of Michigan and will look to do the same at PG&E. Poppe said she understands the challenges PG&E faces with its history of fires and explosions.

The PG&E Board of Directors appointed Poppe following a broad national search over the last several months.

Smith will remain on the PG&E Corporation and Pacific Gas and Electric Company Boards of Directors following Poppe’s arrival. Smith led the company through its final leg of its bankruptcy court and its criminal case where the company pled guilty for 84 counts of murder.