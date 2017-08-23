'Residents without power should plan for an extended outage' as PG&E says power could be out through early January | Maps and outage updates

In a Facebook post, the Foresthill Fire Protection District said PG&E is bringing in private contractors and out-of-state electrical providers to assist with repairs

CALIFORNIA, USA — Following strong snowstorms in Northern California, Pacific Gas and Electric (PG&E) is reporting that about 55,000 Sierra division customers were still without power Thursday.

PG&E said that customers impacted in the Sierra division are in El Dorado, Nevada, Placer and Sierra counties.

In a Facebook post, the Foresthill Fire Protection District said PG&E is bringing in private contractors and out-of-state electrical providers to assist with repairs in the area.

"Unfortunately, many areas of the divide have suffered extensive damage to the power grid and will require many days to repair. Residents without power should plan for an extended outage lasting through the weekend," the post reads.

Outage impact by county

Nevada County : 18,400



: 18,400 El Dorado County : 20,000

: 20,000 Placer County : 9,100

: 9,100 Amador : 6,732

: 6,732 Sierra County: 700

PG&E said they expect a future storm to come and bring more snow and "challenges for the PG&E crews that are out in full force" working to restore power.

"We made progress on Tuesday, then heavy snow came in again on Wednesday and hampered some of the progress we made. It's a clear day today, crews are out in full force making assessments," Megan McFarland, spokesperson for PG&E, told ABC10.

Viewers have been reaching out to ABC10, saying they've gotten notifications from PG&E that their power could be restored as late as Jan. 10, 2022. McFarland previously told ABC10 estimated times of restoration have been going out to customers so they have an understanding of what to expect. But its not clear when exactly power will be restored. She said that downed trees, unplowed roads and other hazards are slowing down efforts to get into the impacted areas to make repairs.

"All these things together are resulting in longer estimated times of restoration," McFarland said.

Resources

To find out if your address is included in these outages, visit: pgealerts.alerts.pge.com/outagecenter

To report an outage, visit: pgealerts.alerts.pge.com/outagecenter/report

View PG&E's outage map for the latest update:

