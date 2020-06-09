PG&E considering power shutoffs Monday due to high winds and wildfire danger

Customers in Placer, Nevada, El Dorado, Tuolumne and Yuba counties among the 103,000 that could lose power.

SACRAMENTO, Calif — Seventeen counties in California might face power shutoffs due to wildfire conditions caused by dry, offshore winds that could last from Monday evening to Wednesday evening, according to PG&E officials.

PG&E officials listed the following counties that might face a Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS): Amador, Butte, Calaveras, El Dorado, Humboldt, Kern, Lake, Napa, Nevada, Placer, Plumas, Shasta, Sierra, Sonoma, Tehama, Tuolumne and Yuba.

103,000 customers are within those counties could potentially lose power.

This PSPS is different from the potential for rolling blackouts warned due to the heat wave. PSPS are called due to wildfire danger. Heat wave rolling blackouts occur when California's energy grid cannot keep up with demand.

PG&E's meteorologists and its wildfire safety operation are checking on weather conditions as it gets closer to the weather event. Employees will visit customers' who are enrolled in the medical baseline program but do not receive electronic notifications.

The utility company conducted power shutoffs in 2019 in an effort to prevent wildfires.

Forecasted Offshore Dry Wind Event Means PG&E Might Need to Proactively Turn Off Power for Safety in Portions of 17 Counties - Customers Who Might Be Affected by the Public Safety Power Shutoff Receiving 48-Hour Notifications Tonight https://t.co/1eN5pK3P23 pic.twitter.com/TbVKmN8N8f — PG&E (@PGE4Me) September 6, 2020

PG&E’s equipment has been linked to more than 20 wildfires, including the deadly 2018 Camp Fire, the utility has updates its Public Safety Power Shutoff plan in 2019 to include the de-energization of the big transmission lines during fire-favorable weather conditions. That means more communities are facing the potential for days-long power shutoffs, as PG&E preemptively shuts off the power, waits for the weather conditions to pass and then inspects every inch of the de-energized lines to make sure it’s safe to turn the power back on.

