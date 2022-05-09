PG&E will offer credit on your power bill during Flex Alerts if you conserve energy

A PG&E spokesperson told ABC10 Wednesday California customers can earn $2 in credits toward your bill for each kilowatt hour of energy saved.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — As California enters another day of Flex Alerts where utilities customers are asked to conserve energy between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m., PG&E said they were rolling out an incentives program to get customers onboard.

The utilities giant is offering customers $2 in credit toward their power bill per kilowatt hour of energy they save during the five hours of active Flex Alerts

"A kilowatt hour is about 1,000 watts. So as an example, a 100-watt light bulb operating for 10 hours would use about one kilowatt hour," PG&E spokesperson Megan McFarland told ABC10 Wednesday.

Powering a dishwasher for one hour uses more than 300 watts, according to U.S. Department of Energy. A clothes dryer uses close to 3,000 watts and a pool pump— around 1,000 watts.

The Power Saver Rewards Program was launched recently by PG&E, McFarland said, and the utility is still collecting data on how much money the average customer will have saved this season.

About 1.5 million customers are currently enrolled in the rewards program.

Eligibility requirements include:

Own a SmartMeter

Not be enrolled in a conflicting energy reducing, peak hour program

"We have more than one and a half million customers already enrolled, and it's a great way to save yourself some money and conserve energy," McFarland said.