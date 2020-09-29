PG&E finds at least 13 instances of damage or hazards to equipment as it turns on power to customers

The nearly 65,000 customers impacted by this past weekend's PSPS had their power restored by Monday night.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Customers who had their power shut off over the weekend by PG&E had it restored by Monday evening, the electric company said.

According to a press release, while inspecting 3,915 miles of transmission and distribution power lines for damage or hazards, 13 instances of weather-related damage was found to have occurred. During the shutoffs, PG&E recorded peak wind gusts in the following areas:

Mount Saint Helena West (Sonoma County) — 73 mph gusts

Jarbo Gap (Butte County) — 72 mph gusts

Mount Diablo (Contra Costa County) — 66 mph gusts

PG&E began shutting off power Sunday, Sept. 27, in portions of four Northern California counties, about 11,000 customers in Butte, Plumas, Shasta and Tehama counties. Another 54,000 customers in 12 more counties were affected by Sunday night.

PSPS Update: Essentially All Customers Who Can Receive Electric Service Restored - At Least 13 Instances of Damage/Hazards confirmed to Electric Equipment During Strong Wind Event - About 37k Customers without Power Due to Glass/Zogg Fires (not PSPS) https://t.co/ZNwfbbmK32 pic.twitter.com/yTS2Ash1EV — PG&E (@PGE4Me) September 29, 2020

Sonoma County, which saw the Glass Fire pop up over the weekend, had only two customers impacted by PG&E's Public Safety Power Shutoffs.

In total, just over 65,000 customers were affected. PG&E Incident Commander Mark Quinlan said the initial plan was to temporarily cut service to 89,000 customers, but monitoring enabled a reduction of 27%.

