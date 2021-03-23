Judge mulls requiring PG&E to turn off power more frequently

California power regulators expects six Northern California counties would be heavily impacted by this decision.

SAN RAMON, Calif. — A federal judge overseeing Pacific Gas & Electric’s criminal probation is considering requiring the utility to be more aggressive about turning off its electricity lines.

The plan outlined on Tuesday would add more power shut-offs near tall trees and at least double the number of power outages in six Northern California counties.

California power regulators opposed the plan, arguing that it would impose an undue hardship for residents of the six mostly rural counties in Northern California. But U.S. District Judge William Alsup indicated he is leaning toward adopting the measures to save lives. PG&E says it shares the goal of preventing wildfires.

This consideration comes after Cal Fire reported the Zogg fire was caused by a tree falling on one of PG&E's power distribution lines. The fire destroyed 204 structures and burned roughly 56,000 acres.

Four people died in this fire:

Karin King, 79, of Igo

Alaina Michelle Rowe, 45, and her daughter Feyla, 8, of Igo

Kenneth Vossen, 52, of Igo

