Sacramento Valley, Bay Area on PG&E power shutoff watch through Friday

A Red Flag Warning has been issued for the Central Valley and Foothills regions, making power shutoffs even more likely this week.

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Parts of the Sacramento Valley could be affected by power shutoffs starting Wednesday evening and extending into Friday of this week.

Roughly 42,590 customers are estimated to be affected by the potential outages in the Sierra Foothills and Sacramento Valley. Here is how many customers in some counties could potentially be impacted by PG&E's latest round of power shutoffs:

Butte: 11,315

Calaveras: 262

El Dorado: 1,654

Nevada: 224

Placer: 389

Plumas: 1,855

Sierra: 1,052

Solano: 871

Yuba: 1,841

Counties in the Sierra Foothills that will also possibly be impacted have recently been facing a spat of wildfires in their area. Counties like Shasta and Tehama were the epicenter the deadly Zogg Fire.

Cal Fire has since seized PG&E equipment as it investigates the cause of the wildfire which claimed the lives of four individuals, including an eight-year-old child. In Shasta, PG&E estimates 4,697 customers could be affected. In Tehama County, that number is 1,230 customers.

🚩 𝗥𝗘𝗗 𝗙𝗟𝗔𝗚 𝗪𝗔𝗥𝗡𝗜𝗡𝗚⚠️



⏰ Thru Friday



📌 Central Valley & Foothills, Coast Range, northern Sierra & southern Cascade Range



🌬️🍃 Winds 15-25 mph with gusts to 40 mph. Favored gaps, canyons, & ridgetops could see gusts around 50 mph. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/Yb7ZYY9SPO — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) October 14, 2020

PG&E could shut off power due to high winds which, along with very dry fuel at this point in the season, will bring a higher fire concern. A Red Flag Warning was put into effect this morning for the Central Valley and Foothills, as well as for the greater Bay Area region.

