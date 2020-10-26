Schools closed due to PG&E's power shutoffs in Northern California

Some school districts have chosen to cancel classes due to the PG&E power shutoffs.

CALIFORNIA, USA — Some students in Northern California won't be reporting to class on Monday due to the PG&E power shutoffs.

Around 361,000 customers across 36 counties are expected to lose power by late Sunday night. 14 of those counties are in the ABC10 viewing area, plus Butte County.

PG&E's planned outages come as a result of strong winds and high fire risk conditions. Power restoration is expected Monday night through Tuesday night depending on safety conditions.

Many school districts have made the choice to cancel classes due to the power outages.

This list is not exhaustive.

Nevada County

Nevada City School District - canceled for Oct. 26

El Dorado County

Camino Union School District - all sites physically closed

Gold Oak Union School District - all sites physically closed

Gold Trail Union School District - all sites physically closed

Placerville Union School District - all sites physically closed

Pioneer Union School District - all sites physically closed

Pollock Pines Elementary School District - all sites physically closed

*Northside School in the Black Oak Mine Unified School will be physically closed. All other school sites will be open with generator power. American River Charter students will attend Georgetown School.

Yuba County

Spring Valley Preschool - Closed for in-person instruction. Distance learning will continue.