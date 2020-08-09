Watch Live: PG&E power shutoffs leave 172,000 customers in the dark on Tuesday

PG&E turned off the power for customers across 22 counties as part of a Public Safety Power Shutoff because of wildfire risk.

CALIFORNIA, USA — Hundreds of thousands of people across California are in the dark Tuesday morning, after PG&E turned off power to try and prevent wildfires.

PG&E reports it cut power as part of a Public Safety Power Shutoff to about 172,000 customers in 22 counties that stretch across the Sierra Foothills, Sacramento Valley, Northern Sierra and parts of the North Bay. Affected counties include Alpine, Amador, Butte, Calaveras, El Dorado, Humboldt, Lake, Lassen, Mariposa, Napa, Nevada, Placer, Plumas, Shasta, Sierra, Siskiyou, Sonoma, Tehama, Trinity, Tuolumne and Yuba.

PG&E said it plans to shut off power in Kern County around 2 p.m. on Tuesday.

The utility plans to restore power on Wednesday once weather conditions improve.

Community resource centers will be available during the planned blackouts, where people can charge their items, get information, get water, snacks, and other essentials. A full list of community centers is available on the PG&E website.

Resources on PG&E PSPS:

PG&E’s equipment has been linked to more than 20 wildfires, including the deadly 2018 Camp Fire, the utility has updates its Public Safety Power Shutoff plan in 2019 to include the de-energization of the big transmission lines during fire-favorable weather conditions.

That means more communities are facing the potential for days-long power shutoffs, as PG&E preemptively shuts off the power, waits for the weather conditions to pass and then inspects every inch of the de-energized lines to make sure it’s safe to turn the power back on.