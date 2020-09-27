PG&E expected to shut off power for over 65,000 customers in Northern California

Thousands were without power Sunday morning and thousands more are to lose power in the afternoon.

SACRAMENTO, Calif — California’s largest electric utility has temporarily shut off power to thousands of residents to prevent wildfires sparked by electrical equipment.

Pacific Gas & Electric said Sunday it shut off power to customers in portions of four Northern California counties. The initial shutoffs were expected to affect about 11,000 customers in Butte, Plumas, Shasta and Tehama counties.

Another 54,000 customers in 12 more counties were expected to be affected Sunday closer to 4 p.m.

People living in impacted counties can check if they will have their power shut off by looking up their address on PG&E's website.

In total, just over 65,000 customers are to be affected. Over 4,000 customers affected have special energy needs due to their medical condition. PG&E has not reported the total number of people affected.

For a full list of areas impacted, click HERE.

PG&E Conducts Public Safety Power Shutoffs in Response to High-Wind Event, Scope of Event Reduced to 65k. First Wave of 11k Public Safety Power Shutoffs Completed Sunday Morning; Second Wave of 54k Customers in Central Sierra Begins Sunday Afternoon https://t.co/wlIiEwugj2 pic.twitter.com/vk08HhSLSW — Brandi Merlo (@PGE_Brandi) September 27, 2020

PG&E said the shutoffs were based on forecasts of widespread, severely dry conditions and strong, gusty winds.

The National Weather Service has enacted a Red Flag Warning for most of Northern California. These conditions are expected to continue through Monday morning in most locations.

When weather conditions improve PG&E plans to inspect its lines and then start to turn power back on.

The thousands of people across 16 counties are expected to be without power until Monday evening.

Alpine County: 573 customers, 6 Medical Baseline

573 customers, 6 Medical Baseline Amador County: 5,466 customers, 400 Medical Baseline

5,466 customers, 400 Medical Baseline Butte County: 11,339 customers, 961 Medical Baseline

11,339 customers, 961 Medical Baseline Calaveras County: 5,132 customers, 219 Medical Baseline

5,132 customers, 219 Medical Baseline El Dorado County: 27,286 customers, 1,796 Medical Baseline

27,286 customers, 1,796 Medical Baseline Kern County: 15 customers, 0 Medical Baseline

15 customers, 0 Medical Baseline Lake County: 55 customers, 2 Medical Baseline

55 customers, 2 Medical Baseline Napa County: 288 customers, 8 Medical Baseline

288 customers, 8 Medical Baseline Nevada County: 2,887 customers, 166 Medical Baseline

2,887 customers, 166 Medical Baseline Placer County: 4,380 customers, 281 Medical Baseline

4,380 customers, 281 Medical Baseline Plumas County: 785 customers, 24 Medical Baseline

785 customers, 24 Medical Baseline Shasta County: 2,815 customers, 240 Medical Baseline

2,815 customers, 240 Medical Baseline Sierra County: 1,099 customers, 22 Medical Baseline

1,099 customers, 22 Medical Baseline Sonoma County: 2 customers, 0 Medical Baseline

2 customers, 0 Medical Baseline Tehama County: 1,223 customers, 58 Medical Baseline

1,223 customers, 58 Medical Baseline Yuba County: 1,891 customers, 152 Medical Baseline

1,891 customers, 152 Medical Baseline Total: 65,237 customers, 4,335 Medical Baseline

Cal Fire may request that PG&E shut off power for customers in addition to the planned shutoff. PG&E said the requested shutoff from Cal Fire would be to protect firefighters in active fire areas.

PG&E said it is working to improve its PSPS program by making events smaller in size, shorter in length and smarter for our customers.