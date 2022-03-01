More than 27,000 PG&E customers still without power

Over 27,000 customers are still without power in Nevada, El Dorado, Placer, Sierra, Amador and Calaveras counties as of Monday afternoon.

GRASS VALLEY, Calif. — PG&E customers are still being impacted by power outages in the Sierra division, which includes El Dorado, Nevada, Placer and Sierra counties. Other areas currently impacted by outages include Amador and Calaveras counties.

About 27,890 customers are still without power in those six counties as of Monday afternoon. PG&E said in a statement that snow and fallen trees damaged a lot of damaged equipment.

Some PG&E customers in the Sierra have been without power since Dec. 25. The utility told customers that some could remain without power until Wednesday, Jan. 5.

Viewers have been reaching out to ABC10 saying they've gotten notifications from PG&E that their power could be restored as late as Jan. 10, 2022.

Outage impact by county

Updated as of Jan. 3 at 3:10 p.m.

Nevada County :12,281



:12,281 El Dorado County : 5,960

: 5,960 Placer County : 5,436

: 5,436 Amador County : 3,032

: 3,032 Sierra County : 569

: 569 Calaveras County: 612

Resources

To find out if your address is included in these outages, visit: pgealerts.alerts.pge.com/outagecenter

To report an outage, visit: pgealerts.alerts.pge.com/outagecenter/report

View PG&E's outage map for the latest update:

