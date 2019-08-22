SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A troubled California utility company is asking the state Legislature to let it borrow money without paying taxes so it can compensate victims of a devastating wildfire caused by its equipment.

Pacific Gas & Electric is facing up to $30 billion in potential damages from lawsuits stemming from recent wildfires, including one last year that killed 86 people and destroyed much of the town of Paradise.

The proposal authored by Republican Assemblyman Chad Mayes would let a state entity issue tax-exempt bonds on behalf of PG&E. Shareholders would pay off the bonds, not ratepayers. And taxpayers would not have to pay in case of default.

A spokeswoman for Senate President Pro Tem Toni Atkins said the Senate Rules Committee has not decided if the bill will move forward.

The deadliest fire in California history was started by the Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E), the nation’s largest electric utility. PG&E enjoys a state-sanctioned monopoly that never expires, despite the fact that PG&E, the company, is a convicted federal felon.