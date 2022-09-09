Pickup truck crashes into Southern California backyard, ends up in pool

MENIFEE, Calif. — One Southern California resident took beating the record-breaking heat to a whole new level.
The Menifee Police Department posted photos of a white pickup truck that crashed into a pool Thursday. They said no one was hurt in the crash as the driver was able to get out and swim to safety.
"Our officers had a tough time taking the collision measurements at the bottom of the pool," Menifee police joked in a Facebook post. "We know it’s been so hot for too long, but if you need to cool off or your truck overheats, we don’t recommend driving into a pool."
