Pilot hurt as small plane crashes on San Jose street

SAN JOSE, Calif. — A small plane crashed Friday on a street in a San Francisco Bay neighborhood, seriously injuring the pilot, authorities said.

The plane went down at about 7:15 p.m. near Reid-Hillview Airport in San Jose, authorities said.

San Jose police said the pilot had serious injuries and was taken to a hospital but there was no immediate word on his condition.

Nobody else was aboard the plane and nobody on the ground was hurt, police said.

Video from the scene showed the plane on a sidewalk up against a fence. No homes were damaged.

Police said several homes in the neighborhood were evacuated because of downed power lines. Pacific Gas & Electric crews were sent to restore power.

There was no immediate word on what caused the crash.

