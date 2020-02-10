Placer County launches 'Text to 911' service

Placer County is the latest county in California to launch the service. Officials say it should only be used in certain situations.

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — Dispatchers in Placer County now have another way to help people in emergencies.

It's the latest county in California to launch a Text to 911 service. Officials say it should only be used in certain situations.

"We like to reserve Text to 911 to those people who are hearing and speech impaired and those who are facing a potentially deadly situation where making a phone call will put their life more in jeopardy," said Angela Musallam, public information officer for the Placer County Sheriff's Office.

If someone falls into these categories and texts 911, there are some limitations to remember. Group text, emojis, pictures, and slang, like "OMG" or "SOS" won't go through. Right now, it can only take messages in English. Location information won't come through either. That's why people will need to include their location and a description of their emergency in their first message.

For most people, calling 911 is still always recommended.

"Please, call when you can, text if you can't," said Musallam.

Text to 911 has been active in Sacramento County for two years. Under a law passed in 2019, year dispatch centers statewide must launch a Text to 911 service by January 1, 2021.

If you are in an area without the service and try to Text to 911 in a real emergency, it'll bounce back with a message to call 911 instead, as required by the FCC.

Officials say texting 911 when it is not necessary may carry penalties just as calling 911 inappropriately.

