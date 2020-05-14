Placerville police chief steps down after 3 years

Officials did not say why Ortega stepped down from his post. The city of Placerville has not yet selected an interim police chief.

PLACERVILLE, Calif. — Placerville Police Chief James Ortega stepped down from his position on Tuesday following a closed city council session where the he and the city mutually agreed to part ways.

Ortega served as police chief for three years after he retired from the Sacramento Sheriff's Department as a captain in 2017, officials said.

City officials said Ortega brought stability when the department put a freeze on hiring new positions due to budget concerns.

Ortega said in a press release that he is honored to serve as police chief within the Placerville Police Department.

“I have always placed the wellness and safety of our troops as a priority," Ortega said. I have done a lot within the department with limited resources. I know the entire department will continue to strive to serve the community well.”

Officials did not say why Ortega stepped down from his post. The city of Placerville has not yet selected an interim police chief.

