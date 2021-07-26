Private jet crashes while attempting to land at Truckee-Tahoe Airport | Update

The Federal Aviation Administration identified the aircraft as a Bombardier CL 600 jet. It is unclear how many people were on board at the time.

TRUCKEE, Calif. — A private jet crashed near the Ponderosa Golf Course in Truckee on Monday.

The Federal Aviation Administration identified the aircraft as a Bombardier CL 600 jet. Investigators say the jet was making its final approach to land at Truckee-Tahoe Airport when it went down in the forest near the airport, along Reynolds Way.

According to Bombardier Aircraft Inc., the CL 600 jet is designed to carry 11 passengers and two crew members. It’s maximum occupancy is 18.

It is unclear how many people were on the plane at the time of the crash. Authorities are working with the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and the FAA to determine the cause.

Firefighters were sent out to douse a small fire that was sparked by the crash. Officials say there is no threat to Truckee.

The incident forced authorities to shut down Reynolds Way in the area, according to the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office. Drivers and residents are being asked to avoid the area. It is unclear when the road will be reopened.

Authorities have scheduled a press conference at the airport at 3:30 p.m. This story will be updated when more information is released.

This is the second plane crash in the Truckee area in the last month. On June 15, a Cirrus SR20 went down shortly after taking off from the Truckee Tahoe Airport. One of the pilots died at the scene and the other was transported by EMS helicopter to Renown Regional Medical Center in Reno, Nevada, according to a post from the Truckee Tahoe Airport.