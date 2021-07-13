Plane crashes into house in Monterey

A plane crashed into a home near Monterra Ranch off of Highway 68, according to the Monterey County Regional Fire Protection District.

MONTEREY, Calif. — A plane crashed into a house in Monterey on Tuesday morning.

The Monterey County Regional Fire Protection District tweeted about the crash at around 11 a.m. The crash happened off of Highway 68 in the Monterra Ranch neighborhood.

Cal Fire, the City of Monterey Fire Department, and other agencies are assisting Monterey County Regional Fire with the crash.

Monterey County Regional Fire said that fire resources are working on the structure fire at the house and three more fire engines were requested to help extinguish the fire that spread into the brush nearby.

MCRFD, CAL FIRE, City of Monterey FD, City of Seaside FD , AMR. SO. On scene of airplane into a house near Hwy 68 Monterey ranch pic.twitter.com/u8dcPCmUyH — Mont. Co. Regional Fire (@mcrfd) July 13, 2021

There is no update on the plane or any passengers or if anyone was in the house when the plane crashed into it.

