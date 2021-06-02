Plane crashes near small Nevada County town

Cal Fire said that there are no injuries in the crash.

WASHINGTON, Calif. — An airplane crashed near the town of Washington in Nevada County on Wednesday, June 2.

Cal Fire Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit responded to the crash and is getting assistance from local agencies and water resources.

Cal Fire said that there were no injuries. There is no information on how many people were involved, how big the plane was or what caused the plane to crash and where it was coming from.

This is a developing story.