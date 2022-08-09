x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
California

2 escape after plane lands on Southern California freeway

The Piper PA-32 was flying to Corona Municipal Airport when the pilot reported engine trouble and landed in eastbound lanes of State Route 91.

More Videos

CORONA, Calif — A single-engine airplane landed and caught fire Tuesday on a Southern California freeway and the pilot and a passenger were able to escape safely, authorities said.

The Piper PA-32 was flying to Corona Municipal Airport when the pilot reported engine trouble and landed in eastbound lanes of State Route 91 in Riverside County, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

Local TV news showed footage of the plane upright but engulfed in flames on the freeway near Corona. No injuries were reported.

The pilot, Andrew Cho, told the Southern California News Group that he and his passenger had time to get out before the flames spread.

Cho, 54, said they had taken off from Corona airport about an hour earlier and were planning to return when the engine suddenly lost power.

“There was an empty spot (on the freeway) so we went for that,” Cho said. “Thank God we really didn’t hit anybody.”

The plane clipped the left-rear of a Toyota Tundra pickup.

Cho said he is the co-owner of the Piper.

The FAA said it was investigating.

Related Articles

Watch more from ABC10: Sacramento City Council debating misdemeanor charges for sidewalk encampment

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read

1 / 8
ABC10
Stream ABC10 live newscasts and on demand video with our app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV.

Paid Advertisement

Before You Leave, Check This Out