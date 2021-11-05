Large police presence outside the Great Mall in Milpitas after someone reported possible shooting

Milpitas police say they haven't found evidence of a shooting happening within the mall.

MILPITAS, Calif. — There is a large police presence outside the Great Mall in Milpitas.

Milpitas police said in a tweet there are in the process of "checking the entire mall out of an abundance of caution" following reports that came in of a shooting.

KGO, an ABC affiliate in the Bay Area, reports someone who works in the food court who says he saw someone in a black ski mask running through the mall, followed by police.

Milpitas police said on Twitter law enforcement from San Jose, California Highway Patrol and the Santa Clara County Sherriff's office are helping with the search of the mall.

Police said they haven't found evidence of a shooting happening within the mall.

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read 1/9

2/9

3/9

4/9

5/9

6/9

7/9

8/9

9/9 1 / 9