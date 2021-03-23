Police respond to reports of gun at California veterans home

In 2018, a veteran killed three staff members on the grounds of the home.

NAPA COUNTY, Calif. — Police in Napa County have responded to a veterans home in Northern California wine country Tuesday for reports of a person with a gun.

Napa County Sheriff’s Sgt. John Hallman told the Press-Democrat of Santa Rosa that a SWAT team had arrived at the site and that California Highway Patrol officers were also on scene. The patrol and California veterans agency did not immediately respond to calls and emails.

The Veterans Home of California-Yountville is reportedly the largest home for veterans in the United States.

