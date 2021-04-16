Police searching for missing Vacaville woman

The 82-year-old woman identified only as “Dorothy” was last seen walking in the area of Greenwich Circle near Sierra Vista Elementary School around 8 p.m.

VACAVILLE, Calif. — Police are on the lookout for an elderly Vacaville woman who was reported missing Friday night.

According to Vacaville Police, the 82-year-old woman identified only as “Dorothy” was last seen walking in the area of Greenwich Circle near Sierra Vista Elementary School around 8 p.m.

Dorothy was last seen wearing a Hawaiian shirt and jeans.

If you see her or have any information about her whereabouts, you are asked to call the Vacaville Police non-emergency line at 707-449-5200.

