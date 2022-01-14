Police shoot, kill man with hammer at California museum

FRESNO, Calif — Police shot and killed a 34-year-old man who they say broke into a museum in California’s San Joaquin Valley and charged at the officers with a hammer.

The officers, whose names have not been released, are now on administrative leave. One of them initially tried to subdue Mendoza with a stun gun but he pulled out the darts. Fresno Police Chief Paco Balderrama says officers were called to the Victorian Age museum, which has been closed for cleaning, following a report of a potential burglary in progress.