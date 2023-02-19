Police investigate woman's death at Disneyland

According to KABC, police said they received reports that the woman either jumped or fell from a parking structure.

Example video title will go here for this video

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Police have opened an investigation into the death of a woman who reportedly jumped or fell from a parking structure at Disneyland, according to ABC affiliate KABC.

Anaheim police said first responders arrived at the Mickey and Friends parking structure Saturday around 7 p.m. after getting reports about someone who jumped or fell, reported KABC.

Police arrived to find a woman on the ground, who was then taken to the hospital. She was ultimately pronounced dead.

What led up to the incident and the circumstances surrounding it aren't clear.

WATCH ALSO: