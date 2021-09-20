'The garage door was in the middle of the street' | One hurt in honey oil lab explosion in Merced

The Merced Fire Department said the fire was reported just after 8 a.m. Monday. One person is in critical condition.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — One person is in critical condition after a possible honey oil lab explosion in Merced Monday morning. Merced Fire Department Fire Chief Derek Parker said the person was airlifted to a local hospital.

"The garage door was in the middle of the street,' Parker told ABC10.

The explosion was reported just after 8 a.m. near Colma Avenue and Wildcat Drive in Merced. Fire officials say the two-story home was fully engulfed by the time crews arrived. Five other homes experienced damage as a result of the explosion, according to Parker. In total, six homes were impacted. The fire did not spread beyond the original home.

Parker did say firefighters found "a lot of marijuana" inside the home, as well as large cylinders of butane. Though what actually sparked the fire is under investigation he emphasized.

Posted by Merced Police Department on Monday, September 20, 2021

A Merced Police Department Sergent took to Facebook to give an initial look at the scene of the fire. He said the area would be closed off to the public as crews investigate.

ABC30 in Fresno reported it took firefighters about 45 minutes to contain the flames. They add that home was completely destroyed and that Merced police are now investigating to determine who operated the honey oil lab.

City of Merced Fire Department crews are on scene at a fully involved structure fire at the 1300 block of Derby Ave. Please stay away from the area. Posted by City of Merced Fire Department on Monday, September 20, 2021

The Merced Fire Department posted photos of the damage to their Facebook page. In the photos, you can see just how far away the garage door flew from the house and the extent of damage to nearby homes.

