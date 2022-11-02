Cal ISO: State power grid gets upgrades after record-breaking heatwave

This extended heatwave allowed the state to test real-time resource sufficiency and make changes for future use, according to the release.

Example video title will go here for this video

FOLSOM, Calif. — California’s Independent System Operator published the Summer Market Performance Report for September, coming to multiple conclusions as to why the system survived the record-breaking heatwave.

According to the report, the state’s power grid survived the heatwave without interruption because of an increased capacity, new state programs to prepare for severe events and people reducing their own power usage when they could.

Electricity was also imported from neighboring authorities, and market enhancements made in the last two years also aided the power grid in being reliable.

This extended heatwave allowed the state to test real-time resource sufficiency and make changes for future use, according to the release.

“This is a success story in how we are facing the challenges created by more extreme weather,” said Gov. Gavin Newsom. “We know there will be more challenges like this in the years ahead, and we must continue to prepare ourselves amid intensifying climate impacts. That means continuing to build on what we know works as we move to end our dependence on fossil fuels and accelerate our transition to an affordable, clean and reliable energy future that protects Californians and safeguards our state’s future.”

Additional factors that allowed the grid to remain stable were an increased battery storage, streamlined communications with state agencies and resource-sharing when necessary.

The grid reached a record peak of 52,061 megawatts Sept. 6, just three days before the heatwave and Flex Alerts would end.

While the grid didn’t fail during the ten-day heatwave, it highlighted some changes that should be made ahead of future situations.

Improve coordination between day-ahead and real-time operation of batteries to ensure they are optimally dispatched and used most effectively during short and long heat events

Address a software issue associated with how the market allows or curtails low-priority exports under very high demand conditions

A software upgrade was deployed Oct. 13 and additional changes are ongoing, according to the report.

Watch more from ABC10: Interview | California Surgeon General Dr. Diana Ramos on ending state of emergency