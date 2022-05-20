Hundreds without power in Northern California amid high winds, fire danger

A Wind Advisory is in effect with possible driving impacts and power outages. Wind could cause power outages and damage from falling tree limbs.

CALIFORNIA, USA — Hundreds of customers are facing power outages Friday morning as high-speed winds make their way around northern California.

A Wind Advisory is in effect with possible driving impacts and power outages. Wind gusts are expected around 35-45+mph. Wind could cause power outages and damage from falling tree limbs.

PG&E customers

Davis: 411 customers without power as of 4:23 a.m. Power is expected to go back on around 8:15 a.m.

Woodland: 306 customers without power as of 5:35 a.m. Power is expected to go back on around 9:15 a.m.

Dunnigan: 330 customers without power as of 4:44 a.m. Power is expected to go back on around 9 a.m.

Some customers with circuits with Enhanced Powerline Safety Settings are dealing with outages. These circuits allow power to turn off quickly such as when a hazard, like a tree branch, falls on the line. Those areas are listed below.

Lincoln: 430 customers without power as of 5:20 a.m. Power is expected to go back on around 8:30 a.m.

Cache Creek from Brooks to Rumsey: 711 customers without power as of Thursday at 2:25 p.m. Power is expected to go back on around 10 a.m.

Esparto: 129 customers without power as of Thursday at 2:25 p.m. Power is expected to go back on around 10 a.m.

PG&E Outage Map

SMUD customers

Downtown Sacramento: 151 customers without power as of 4:45 a.m. due to a downed power line. Power is expected to go back on around 11:25 a.m.

SMUD outage map can be viewed HERE.

