PG&E restores power to nearly all customers affected by shutoffs due to calmer weather

All PSPS-affected customers should have power by noon Wednesday. Meanwhile, firefighters beat back Southern California fires as winds settle down.

CALIFORNIA, USA — After issuing an 'all clear' on Tuesday following a massive wind event, PG&E announced it is restoring power to all customers affected by shutoffs.

This week's wind event saw gusts in some parts of Northern California reach over 100 mph. These conditions prompted a Red Flag Warning and Fire Weather Watch from the National Weather Service. In response, PG&E announced it would shutoff power in what it calls a Public Safety Power Shutoff, in order the further prevent deadly and destructive wildfires, several of which in California have been caused by PG&E equipment in recent history.

With calmer weather kicking off Tuesday night, PG&E began to restore power to some areas. All areas under the PSPS — which includes portions of El Dorado and Nevada counties — are expected to be re-energized by noon Wednesday.

This weather has also allowed Southern California firefighters to beat back two wildfires that drove nearly 100,000 people from their homes amid fierce winds and extremely dry conditions. Authorities lifted some evacuation orders Tuesday. More people are expected to be able to go home Wednesday as winds subsided and the containment increased for the massive wildfires in the brushy hills above cities in Orange County.

In the case of the Silverado Fire just outside of Irvine, Calif., Southern California Edison utility company told officials that a lashing wire may have contacted its overhead primary conductor sparking the blaze that critically injured two firefighters.