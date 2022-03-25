Public Policy Institute of California survey suggests ways to reform recall process

What is the process currently? In the current recall process, recall proponents can file papers to begin the process at any time during an official’s tenure.

What is the proposed recommendation? To prohibit the initiation of recall proceedings against state officeholders during the first 90 days and last six months of their term.

Why this change? According to the PPIC, "some believe that a special election to remove an officeholder is not really needed if it is close to a recent regular election or to one that will be happening soon."