Pregnant woman, unborn child killed in California road rage incident

The victim was riding with the suspect when the crash occurred.

LONG BEACH, Calif. — California police say a pregnant woman and her unborn child were killed in a weekend road rage incident that ended in a three-car crash south of Los Angeles.

According to a press release from the Long Beach Police Department, Miguel Larios, 26, of Long Beach, was arrested on suspicion of charges including gross vehicular manslaughter following the collision Sunday, Aug. 8, in Long Beach.

The victim was riding with Larios when the crash happened. The suspect and a 10-year-old boy riding with him in a pickup truck suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the driver had been in a road rage conflict with the driver of another vehicle before the pickup crashed into a car driven by someone who was not involved in the road rage incident.

