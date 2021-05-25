President of California's largest state worker union ousted

Although the union has 96,000 members, just 7,880 members voted.

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — The president of California’s largest state employee union has been ousted from the post she held for 13 years.

Yvonne Walker is being replaced by a candidate who promises to end the organization’s aggressive political involvement while bolstering its membership.

Under Walker’s leadership since 2008, Service Employees International Union Local 1000 was a thorn in the side of the state’s last Republican governor, Arnold Schwarzenegger. But it negotiated pandemic-driven austerity moves last year with Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom. Results posted online Monday show treasury analyst Richard Louis Brown with more than 33% of the vote to Walker’s 27%.

Although the union has 96,000 members, just 7,880 members voted.

Click here to keep reading.

WATCH NEXT: Sacramento County working to vaccinate people in zip codes with lower vaccination rates

As California COVID numbers trend in the right direction, some counties are targeting certain zip codes with lower vaccination rates.