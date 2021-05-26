Prosecutors sue over California prison good conduct rules

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Three-quarters of California’s district attorneys are suing the state in a bid to block emergency rules that expand good conduct credits that could eventually bring earlier releases for tens of thousands of inmates.
The lawsuit filed Wednesday says corrections officials bypassed the usual regulatory and public comment process.
The rules affect 76,000 inmates, most serving time for violent offenses. They took effect May 1, although it will be months or years until inmates accumulate enough credits to significantly shorten their sentences.
The department says it acted under the authority given it by voters when they passed Proposition 57 in 2016, allowing earlier parole for most inmates.
Click here to keep reading.
A vigil is planned at the SanJose City Hall at 6 p.m. on Thursday, May 27, for the victims of the mass shooting at a Valley Transportation Authority (VTA) light rail facility. The President of the Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors also announced that a fund has been established for victims at Working Partnerships USA. Tap here if you would like to donate to the fund. So far, investigators have offered no immediate word on a possible motive for the shooting. Eight VTA employees were killed in the shooting and an unknown number of other employees were injured. The only other confirmed injury authorities identified was a man, who officials said was in critical condition at the hospital.
Click here to watch on YouTube.