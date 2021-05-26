Prosecutors sue over California prison good conduct rules

A vigil is planned at the SanJose City Hall at 6 p.m. on Thursday, May 27, for the victims of the mass shooting at a Valley Transportation Authority (VTA) light rail facility. The President of the Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors also announced that a fund has been established for victims at Working Partnerships USA. Tap here if you would like to donate to the fund. So far, investigators have offered no immediate word on a possible motive for the shooting. Eight VTA employees were killed in the shooting and an unknown number of other employees were injured. The only other confirmed injury authorities identified was a man, who officials said was in critical condition at the hospital.