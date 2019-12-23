SACRAMENTO, Calif. —

Summary: The bill will require drivers to change lanes away from a waste service vehicle when it is stopped on the side of a road or highway.

Current Law: A driver must change lanes away from any stationary tow truck, Caltrans vehicle or emergency vehicle displaying lights. The current law also states that it is illegal to pass a car on the right side when driving the same direction. The final part of the current law requires drivers who wish to pass a bicycle to pass at a safe distance of not less than three feet unless traffic or roadway conditions make it impossible to do so. In that case, drivers must slow down to a safe speed to pass.

What’s new: AB 2115 requires drivers on a public street or highway to make a lane change away from a waste service vehicle when the service vehicle is stationary and flashing amber lights. The law defines a waste service vehicle as a "refuse collection vehicle," including a vehicle collecting recyclables or yard waste that is used for curbside collection, and sewer and catch basin maintenance vehicles.

Why it’s needed: According to the bill’s author, Miguel Santiago, “today, we have nearly 14,000 sanitation truck drivers working to keep California clean. Current law provides protections to police, firefighter, and Department of Transportation vehicles, as well as to tow truck drivers, by requiring passing drivers to do so at a safe and prudent speed. Although sanitation truck drivers have the 5th most dangerous job in the U.S., there are little to no protections in law to keep them safe from passing vehicle traffic. AB 2115 simply extends these same protections and requirements to apply to sanitation truck drivers in order to reduce their risk of injury or death while they are picking up waste off of our streets.”

