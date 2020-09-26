Protesters gather for third night after no murder charges filed against officers who killed Breonna Taylor

Protesters in Sacramento continue to voice their frustrations Friday, in response to the grand jury's decision in the Breonna Taylor case.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — For the third night in a row, protests are planned for Sacramento as people across the U.S. continue to voice their frustration after a Kentucky grand jury failed to bring charges against the police officers responsible for the death of Breonna Taylor.

The grand jury recommended three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment for former Louisville police officer Brett Hankison for firing his gun into the apartments of Taylor's neighbors. No other officers involved were indicted. No charges were filed in the killing of Taylor.

Two protests are planned for Friday night. One at Southside Park called Standing in Solidarity is scheduled from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. and hosted by JUICE. The second protest, referred to as Justice For Breonna Taylor will start at 8 p.m. The location for the second protest, planned by Sactvists, has yet to be announced.

Demonstrators are set to protest in Sacramento for a third night following the grand jury decision in the Breonna Taylor killing by Louisville police officers. @ABC10 pic.twitter.com/fbOtA98iiS — Giacomo Luca (@GiacomoLucaTV) September 26, 2020

Breonna Taylor was killed by police serving a no-knock warrant at her apartment on March 13, 2020. Taylor’s boyfriend Kenneth Walker, thinking someone was trying to break in because he said the officers did not identify themselves, fired a warning shot with his legally-owned gun. Officers then returned fire, striking Taylor multiple times, killing her.

On April 27, Taylor’s family filed a lawsuit against the officers involved in the shooting. The city of Louisville announced a $12 million settlement with the family on September 15.