Protesters block Golden Gate Bridge during morning rush

A press release from the organizers says demonstrators were “demanding Senate Democrats take immediate action to protect all immigrant families.”

SAN FRANCISCO — A convoy of demonstrators has blocked northbound lanes of the Golden Gate Bridge. KRON-TV reports that the demonstrators stopped their vehicles below the south tower of the bridge before 7 a.m. Thursday and traffic leaving San Francisco backed up.

Southbound traffic initially flowed freely but then appeared to have been stopped on the north end of the bridge. 

