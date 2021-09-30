Protesters block Golden Gate Bridge during morning rush

A press release from the organizers says demonstrators were “demanding Senate Democrats take immediate action to protect all immigrant families.”

SAN FRANCISCO — A convoy of demonstrators has blocked northbound lanes of the Golden Gate Bridge. KRON-TV reports that the demonstrators stopped their vehicles below the south tower of the bridge before 7 a.m. Thursday and traffic leaving San Francisco backed up.

Southbound traffic initially flowed freely but then appeared to have been stopped on the north end of the bridge.

A press release from the organizers says demonstrators were “demanding Senate Democrats take immediate action to protect all immigrant families.”

Click here for a live map of the Golden Gate Bridge traffic.

READ MORE FROM ABC10:

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read 1/9

2/9

3/9

4/9

5/9

6/9

7/9

8/9

9/9 1 / 9

Watch more from ABC10