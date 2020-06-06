'We are at a reckoning in a America' | Protests bring injustice to the forefront

For African Americans, the fight for civil rights has felt like one long protest to be treated equally and served justice for centuries of injustice they've faced.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Protests have been a large part of this country's history since it's inception. One of the country's most well known acts leading up to the Revolutionary War was a protest — the Boston Tea Party.

For African Americans, the fight for civil rights has felt like one long protest to be treated equally and served justice for centuries of injustice they've faced.

From the slave revolts to the civil rights movement to the Black Panther Party — it's not as though the protests and riots erupted overnight.

In 1992, riots lasted over five days in Los Angeles after police beat Rodney King, a black man, almost beyond recognition. The riots and protest made news headlines across the nation.

Almost 30 years later, the police killing of George Floyd has ignited more than a week's worth of protests, stemming from the same problem people revolted over in the Rodney King Riots.

In the video above, ABC10 spoke with several people who remember the time when Los Angeles erupted in anger over the Rodney King beating to talk about why mass protests happen.

Follow the conversation on Facebook with Monica Coleman.

READ THE LATEST NEWS ON ABC10:

FOR NEWS IN YOUR COMMUNITY, DOWNLOAD OUR APP: