What it means to be in the 'purple tier' in California

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — On Tuesday, the Greater Sacramento Region was removed from the state's stay-at-home order due to positive ICU capacity outlook. Most of the 13 counties in the region moved straight to the purple tier - Sierra County moved to the yellow tier and Alpine County moved to the red tier.
But, it's been a while since counties have been in the tier system. So, what are you able to do while in the purple tier? Well, nail salons and barbershops can still operate indoors with modifications, and other businesses have been allowed some leeway.
Here is what is open indoors in the purple tier:
- All retail (including critical infrastructure, except standalone grocers): Open indoors with modifications and 25% limited capacity.
- Hair salons and barbershops: Open indoors with modifications
- Shopping centers and malls: Open indoors with modifications and 25% limited capacity. Common areas and food courts must remain closed.
- Personal care services (i.e. nail salons, waxing studios, etc): Open indoors with modifications
- Hotels and lodging: Open with modifications
- Professional Sports: Open without live audiences and with modifications.
Here is what is open outdoors only in the purple tier:
- All gatherings: must be outdoors only with modifications and limited to three households
- Outdoor playgrounds: open with modifications
- Museums, Aquariums, and Zoos: Open outdoors only with modifications
- Places of worship: Open outdoors only with modifications
- Movie theaters: Open outdoors only with modifications
- Gyms and Fitness Centers: Open outdoors only with modifications
- Restaurants: Open outdoors only with modifications
- Wineries: Open outdoors only with modifications
- Family Entertainment Center: Open outdoors only with modifications (i.e. go-kart racing, mini-golf, and batting cages)
- Cardrooms, satellite wagering: Open outdoors only with modifications
Here is what is closed:
- Bars, Breweries, and Distilleries (where no meal is provided. Follow restaurant guidance when meals are provided.)
- Offices (remote with modifications)
- Amusement Parks
- Indoor movie theaters
