San Francisco to vote on proposal about racist 911 calls

SAN FRANCISCO — San Francisco supervisors are set to approve new legislation to discourage racist 911 calls that they say expose people of color to dangerous run-ins with police.

Supporters say people need to think twice before calling 911 on someone who is barbecuing, jogging or stenciling "Black Lives Matter" at a home.

The legislation is called the Caution Against Racial and Exploitative Non-Emergencies Act, also known as the CAREN legislation.

The name is a nod to a widespread meme using the name "Karen" to describe a specific type of middle-aged white woman who exhibits behaviors that stem from privilege. Some say they support the legislation, but the name is sexist.

