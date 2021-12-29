Rain in the valley and snow in the foothills | Northern California map

The Park Pines area could see three to five inches of snow. Meanwhile, it's not snow to be looking out for Wednesday in Placerville but rain.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Snow, ice and unseasonable cold in the Pacific Northwest and the Sierra Nevada are continuing to disrupt traffic, cause closures and force people to find refuge in emergency warming shelters.

Despite I-80 and US-50 being open, Caltrans said that people should continue to limit their travel to the Tahoe area on Wednesday. Traffic congestion is slowing down crews from plowing the highways.

ABC10 Meteorologist Brittany Begley said Wednesday we're watching radar for rain in the valley and again snow in the foothills.

The Park Pines area could see three to five inches of snow. Meanwhile, it's not snow to be looking out for Wednesday in Placerville, but rain as the area could see up to a quarter-inch of rain. The area saw about six inches of snow Tuesday.

ABC10 Meteorologist Carley Gomez said Tuesday if the forecast holds, Northern California is projected to get anywhere from 0.1" to 0.5" of rain through Thursday.

As for the other big takeaway, the Sacramento region could see gusts of wind of 21 miles per hour Wednesday.

