Remembering SCSO Deputy Mark Stasyuk: New memorial unveiled in Rancho Cordova three years after his killing

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A memorial was unveiled Friday three years after the death of Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Mark Stasyuk in Rancho Cordova.

The City of Rancho Cordova Peace Officers Memorial was dedicated to the memory of Stasyuk and all law enforcement officers who have died in the line of duty.

On Sept. 17, 2018, Stasyuk was responding to a dispute between employees and a customer at the Pep Boys on Folsom Boulevard. Not long after deputies arrived, the customer, later identified as Anton Paris, 38, allegedly began shooting.

The memorial is an eagle perched on Stasyuk's badge. His family helped design it, according to the city of Rancho Cordova.

Paris allegedly shot a Pep Boys clerk in the back, missing a second clerk. The two employees managed to crawl behind a counter during the shooting.

Sacramento County Sheriff Scott Jones said that was when Paris turned to Stasyuk and opened fire. Stasyuk was shot in the back while trying to take cover in the parking lot, shooting back at the suspect.

The suspect walked out of the store, Sheriff Jones says, following Stasyuk to the parking lot and continued to shoot at him, hitting him in the back on the head.

Stasyuk died almost instantly. He was 27 years old.

Anton Lemon Paris, 39, was arrested for the shooting.

