California leaders call to 'Re-open Cal' now with conference, protest in Sacramento area

Lawmakers and community leaders say they recognize COVID-19 is real, but say top state leaders are being selective with data and science to keep the state closed.

SACRAMENTO, Calif — A group of top lawmakers and other community leaders from across Sacramento and California are planning to gather for a conference and a protest this weekend, calling on Gov. Gavin Newsom to allow businesses across the state to re-open.

The group called 'Re-open Cal Now' will meet Friday, Jan. 8, through Sunday, Jan. 10, to discuss reopening. Their plans also include a protest at the state Capitol at 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 9. According to its website, the group says it recognizes 'COVID is real' but says the state is "selecting only data and science that supports their political goals."

This weekend's conference and protest will be led by Sacramento Supervisor Sue Frost, Riverside Supervisor Jeff Hewitt, and Orange Supervisor Don Wagner.

Events start Friday night with a keynote speech by republican Congressman Tom McClintock. Other speakers on Saturday include:

CA Assemblyman Kevin Kiley

CA Assemblyman James Gallagher

Sheriff Scott Jones (Sacramento)

Sheriff Chad Bianco (Riverside)

Sheriff John D’Agostini

The event also includes several medical doctors and economics experts.

On its website, 'Re-open Cal Now' says it's "dedicated to providing you all of the information – the full science and the complete data because we know that Americans can make better decisions about their families than politicians can. Especially when they are fully informed."

Currently, 98.3% of California's residents are under a regional stay at home order. Gov. Newsom announced the order on Dec. 3, 2020. It is based on ICU bed availability in five different regions around the state.

Right now the Greater Sacramento, San Joaquin Valley, Bay Area, and Southern California regions are under that regional stay at home order. The Northern California region has so far managed to keep ICU capacity high enough to avoid it.

