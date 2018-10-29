If you're viewing on the ABC10 App, tap here for multimedia.

Most of the large fires in California burn in the summer, but there is a secondary season that can be very destructive and dangerous in the fall.

Months of dry weather take their toll on the state, and often, in Northern and Southern California, you can see patterns of dry and windy weather set-up, creating a fire risk for large areas.

Most of the very large fires in Southern California have been during dry, offshore weather with dry and windy conditions.

For Northern California, the fire risk will be very high starting Monday, Oct. 29, into Wednesday morning. We will see gusts stronger than 30 mph at times, with very low humidity. What may surprise people is that it will not be hot, with highs in the 70's, but fire mostly is dictated by windy and dry conditions and that is the main concern.

Even without the fire risk, this time of year has two additional hazards to think about regarding wind. There are many homes with Halloween decorations that may blow around in the strong winds, so make sure those are secured. We also have a large number of trees that have yet to lose most of their leaves. This will clog pools and rain gutters and create a big mess to clean up on Halloween.

The only good thing about the timing of the wind is that most of the stronger winds should end before Trick or Treat time Halloween night.

